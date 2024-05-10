13K MT wheat reaches mandis, harvesting nears completion

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

With the wheat harvesting season going to end soon, crop arrivals at the grain markets in the district have gone down considerably. The mandis here received only 13,691 MT wheat produce on Thursday.

With this, the total arrival of the crop in the district has reached 6.60 lakh MT. Mandi officials stated that a total of 14,461 MT of wheat was purchased on Thursday out of which 12,861 MT was purchased by government agencies while 1,600 MT was purchased by private traders.

Of the total procurement of 6.58 lakh MT so far, the government agencies have procured 6.08 lakh MT and private traders 50044 MT. The Mandi officials stated that only 1,618 MT of wheat crop is left unsold as on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, the lifting of wheat crop continues to progress at a slow pace as only 18,199 MT was transported to the warehouses on Thursday. With a total lifting of 3.42 lakh MT so far, nearly 48 per cent of the procured stocks are still lying in the markets. The district mandi officials stated that the daily arrival of crop has gone down considerably during the past few days which indicates that the peak season of harvesting is already over. They added that they expect the harvesting to be over in the next few days.

