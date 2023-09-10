 14 Benches settle 4,324 cases in Gurdaspur, Batala : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • 14 Benches settle 4,324 cases in Gurdaspur, Batala

14 Benches settle 4,324 cases in Gurdaspur, Batala

14 Benches settle 4,324 cases in Gurdaspur, Batala

A National Lok Adalat in progress at the district courts in Gurdaspur on Saturday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, September 9

A large number of litigants got justice at the National Lok Adalat held simultaneously today in the court complexes of Gurdaspur and Batala. A total of 5,749 cases were taken up for hearing out of which 4,324 were decided at the Lok Adalat.

Fourteen benches, which were jointly constituted for the Gurdaspur district and the Batala sub-divisional courts, decided the cases on the spot. The next Lok Adalat would be held at the same venues on December 9.

Going by today’s events, the event proved to be an efficient alternative dispute resolution mechanism that provided amicable settlement of differences among litigants who otherwise were embroiled in lengthy legal disputes in civil courts.

A majority of cases pertained to Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, in which cases related to dishonoured cheques were taken up. Besides bank recovery, matrimonial, Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT), labour dispute and revenue cases and issues pertaining to land acquisition were also taken up at the Lok Adalat.

The event was held under the guidance of Rajinder Aggarwal, District Sessions Judge, and chairperson, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), and Sumit Bhalla, Civil Judge (Senior Division), and Secretary, DLSA.

Judge Aggarwal said, “These Lok Adalats, also known as ‘peoples courts’ have the same powers as are vested in civil courts.” He claimed that such Adalats also had the necessary powers to establish their own dispute resolution mechanism. He added that these courts were considered to be equivalent to civil courts under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1971.

Judicial officers could be seen impressing upon litigants that decisions given in such courts were final, binding on all the parties and no appeals could be made against these judgments.

“These Adalats are actually forums where disputes that are pending in civil courts or are at the pre-litigation stage are settled amicably,” said a lawyer. Litigants were told that if their cases had been pending in civil courts for a long period they could approach the Secretary, DLSA, to take them of the civil court’s purview and put them in the jurisdiction of the Lok Adalat.

In Pathankot, District and Sessions Judge Jatinder Pal Singh Khurmi, who is also the Chairperson, DLSA, said a similar Lok Adalat was held in the district courts where 3,189 cases were taken up out of which 1,403 were decided at the spot. Pecuniary benefits worth Rs 10.30 crore were passed on to the litigants. In all, 10 benches were constituted, he said.

#Gurdaspur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

2
India

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

3
Punjab

Demanding UK national Jagtar Singh Johal's release, British MP Preet Kaur Gill says it's shocking Rishi Sunak isn't going to call for it

4
Trending

Madhuri Dixit was asked to remove blouse, shoot in bra for Amitabh Bachchan film

5
Sports

India-Pakistan match reserve day in Asia Cup leads to huge controversy; here is the clarification

6
India

PM Modi, US President Biden announce connectivity corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe

7
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh dismisses rumour he met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

8
Pollywood

Sikh heritage comes alive at special screening of Punjabi film 'Mastaney' in Mumbai

9
Himachal

G20 summit: Himachal Pradesh showcases handmade artefacts from Kullu, Chamba and Kinnaur

10
Business

Nvidia partners with Reliance, TCS for AI infra

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

G 20: Delhi declaration adopted, consensus after hardball negotiations on Ukraine conflict

G 20: Delhi declaration adopted, consensus after hardball negotiations on Ukraine conflict

India achieves big diplomatic victory on first day of summit...

African Union made permanent member

African Union made permanent member

PM Modi, Sunak agree to work for FTA, deepen defence cooperation

PM Modi, Sunak agree to work for FTA, deepen defence cooperation

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

In ‘Bharat’ nameplate, PM’s firm message

In 'Bharat' nameplate, PM's firm message

Amid name change row, ‘Bharat’ replaces ‘India’


Cities

View All

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

National Lok Adalat resolves 19,833 cases

Man loses Rs 11L to travel agents

Three held for running illegal liquor bottling plant near Khasa bus stand

Attari ICP power tariff reduces from Rs 8L to Rs 3L

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

RRTS Corridor: NCRTC MD inspects construction works

Delhi woman found dead in Greater Noida

Youth stabbed to death in Delhi

Yati Narsinghanad Saraswati booked for controversial remark on Abdul Kalam

Patient’s death after falling off stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

Patient's death after falling off a stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

DC office employees on 3-day pen-down strike from tomorrow

Lok adalat settles 36,113 cases; awards of over Rs 77 crore passed

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Dulay village boys clinch U-17 football title

Woman dies in hit-and-run, kin lay siege to highway