14-day cattle, horse fair begins at Vallah

Amritsar, April 13
A biannual cattle and horse fair was organised by the Panchayat Department on the outskirts of the city at Vallah village here. The 14-day fair at Vallah starts seven days before Baisakhi and continues seven days after the festival.
A good number of farmers participating in the fair. The cattle farmers, especially horse breeders from across the state, participate in the event where buyers from Jammu Kashmir, Rajasthan and Delhi arrive to purchase animals. A number of prominent stud farms exhibited their horses in the fair. The farmers at the exhibition stated while other milch animals were prominently brought at the fair on Diwali, horses occupy the centre stage in the Baisakhi fair.
On the directions of Sixth Sikh Guru Hargobind, Sikhs started keeping horses and use to meet on biannually at Holy city on the festivals of Diwali and Baisakhi
