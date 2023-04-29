14 denied boarding to Dubai flight

Amritsar, April 28
Fourteen passengers of a SpiceJet flight bound for Dubai were in shock when they were denied boarding by airline staff at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here on Friday.
The airline’s ground staff stopped the passengers from boarding the flight citing name mismatch on the visa. The flight (number SG-55) left for Dubai at 9.15 am. About one and a half hours before the departure of the flight, 14 passengers were stopped at the airport.
The airline’s ground staff duty manager said father’s name was mentioned twice in the visa document of the passengers issued by the Dubai Government. Father’s name of the passengers was written twice — in the surname and father’s name columns. They said it was not a major error and could be rectified before the departure.
