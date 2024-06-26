14 students get campus placements

Amritsar: The Directorate of Placement and Career Enhancement of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) organised campus placement drives by two companies for undergraduate and postgraduate students of Guru Ram Dass School of Planning. The first placement drive was conducted by Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE), Faridabad. As many as 22 students appeared for interviews and finally, four students were offered jobs at an annual package of Rs 4.8 lakhs. The Faridabad-based institute will start a new MBA programme in traffic management, and the students have been selected as a teaching faculty. The second placement drive was conducted by LEA Associates South Asia Pvt Ltd, which hired 10 students for the positions of urban planner and transport planner at an annual pay package of Rs 4.8 lakhs. Guru Ram Dass School of Planning head Professor Ashwani Luthra said they trained the students as per the demand of the corporate and public sector agencies. Recently, five alumni had been recruited in the Town and Country Planning Departments of Government of Haryana, he added.

DAV College students top varsity

Bhumi, a student of DAV College, Amritsar, has secured the first position in university examinations by scoring 8.36 CGPA. She bagged the position in first semester of BVoc in web designing and development (IT). Navroop Kaur and Harpreet Singh secured the second position by scoring 7.82 CGPA. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated the students for their achievements and wished them a bright future and success in the upcoming semesters. The principal also lauded the untiring efforts of the department of computer science for making their efforts in bringing out the best possible results.

Employment camp on June 26

Neelam Mahe, Deputy Director, District Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Officer said placement camps would be conducted in the District Employment and Business Bureau. Sharing more information, Employment Officer Naresh Kumar said famous companies such as SBI, Shri Ram Finance Limited, Agarwal Toughened Glass would participate in the employment camp on June 26. During the camp, companies will select students for the posts of sales executive, business development manager and area sales manager. The camp will start at 10 am.

