15 cigarette vendors, six others challaned for COTPA violations

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 29

A Health Department team issued challans to 15 cigarette vendors for violations of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act and to six individuals for smoking at public places in the city.

District Medical Education and Information Officer (MEIO) Amardeep Singh, who led the team, said smoking at public places was prohibited and anybody found doing so would be penalised. He said tobacco sellers were also required to adhere to all the guidelines of COTPA and action could be taken against them for any violations.

The team visited various cigarette vends on Batala Road, Mall Road, at Khazana Gate, Jaura Fatak and the Ram Talai areas.