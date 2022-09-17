15 dengue cases in Amritsar district so far

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 16

Fifteen cases of dengue have been reported so far this year in the district. Civil Surgeon Charanjit Singh has said 780 suspected cases have been found since January this year. Out of them, 15 cases have been found positive. He said so far, 1,762 challans had been issued. According to the instructions of the Punjab Government, a challan of Rs 500 is also issued when dengue larvae are found somewhere.

A meeting of the Dengue Task Force was held under the leadership of Additional Deputy Commissioner Surinder Singh with aim to prevent the spread of dengue in the district and eliminating mosquito larvae. The Additional Deputy Commissioner said every Friday should be observed as a dry day to avoid dengue and issue challans to those from whose premises dengue larvae were found.

He instructed the officials of Health Department, the Municipal Corporation and other departments concerned that this time dengue should be prevented from spreading at all costs and fogging increased in those areas which were affected last year. He said the responsibility of the department concerned would be fixed for this.

Surinder Singh asked the Education Department to make students aware of the symptoms and prevention of dengue in schools. He said a record of previous years showed that dengue spreads more in the city than in the villages, so the Municipal Corporation has to make serious efforts. They should not let the water stagnate and where the water stagnates, fogging should be conducted time to time.

The district malaria officer, Dr Madan Mohan, said, “Dengue mosquito breeds in clean water and the water that stands for seven days, the mosquito starts breeding there. Therefore, it is necessary that we keep cleaning our houses, shops, offices and other places, where rainwater can stand.”

Apart from this, change water in coolers, pots or bottles kept for planting plants every week. He said that dengue mosquitoes are bigger than normal mosquitoes and have stripes on their body. It bites at dawn or dusk and stings sharply. It is usually found under curtains, photo frames, tables and chairs or other cool places.

