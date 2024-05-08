15 GNDU students selected as assistant town planners

Amritsar, May 7
As many as 15 students of Guru Ramdas School of Planning of Guru Nanak Dev University were selected as Assistant Town Planners in Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Corporation, Chandigarh and Haryana Public Service Commission, Panchkula.
Prof Ashwani Luthra, head of the department, said the university’s under-graduate and post-graduate students were in high demand in the north-west region of India and they were eligible for Class I posts in other states as well.
The department offers specialised UG and PG level programmes. Its five-year Integrated M.Tech (Urban and Regional Planning) is a special feature, which provides option to the students to exit after four years and get a B.Tech (Urban and Regional Planning) degree. The other programmes are two-year M.Tech (Urban Planning), M.Tech (Infrastructure Planning), M.Tech (Transport Planning).
Admission for all the programmes starts from May 8, by submitting forms online on the university website.
Prof Luthra said that the graduates of the department are eligible for Class I gazetted posts in the Town and Country Planning Departments, MCs, Improvement Trusts, etc.
