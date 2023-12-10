15 Health Dept teams to detect mosquito larvae

Amritsar, December 9
The district Health department has constituted 15 teams to detect and destroy mosquito larvae as part of its efforts to check the spread of vector-borne diseases, especially dengue and chikungunya.
Health officials stated that all private hospitals and clinics had also been directed to inform the department immediately in case a suspected or confirmed patient visits them for treatment.
Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said anti-larva teams of the department were conducting inspections daily. He said the owners of buildings from where mosquito larvae were detected were also being issued challans.
