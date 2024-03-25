15 mobile phones, 12 SIM cards seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 24

With another seizure of 15 mobile phones from high security Amritsar Central Jail here, the total number of cellphones seized has crossed 300 mark in first three months of the year.

According to information, a total of 306 cellphones have been seized from the jail complex till now.

Yesterday, during a search operation, the authorities confiscated 15 mobile phones from 22 prisoners and undertrials. Out of 15 mobile phones, seven were touch enabled. Besides, 12 SIM cards were also seized by jail officials.

The police registered a case following a complaint by Mandeep Singh, Assistant Superintendent Jail, in this connection.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Police Commissioner, has constituted a special investigating team (SIT) headed by Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, to probe into unabated recovery of prohibited items from the jail premises.

The jail is located in densely populated area. Throwing prohibited material on the jail premises from outside is rampant. Despite taking several steps, the authorities concerned are facing a challenge to nail persons, who throw cellphones and other items on jail premises, from outside.

