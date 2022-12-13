15 phones recovered from inmates

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 12

As many as 15 mobile phones were recovered from Goindwal Sahib Central Jail during a routine search on Saturday and Sunday.

As many as 14 mobiles phones were found abandoned on the jail premises and one was recovered from Ravinder Singh, a resident of Bugha. The Assistant Superintendent of the jail, Sushil Kumar, said 15 mobile phones, two SIM cards and other prohibited material were recovered from room no. six.

Three cases under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act have been registered by the Goindwal Sahib police.