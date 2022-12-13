15 phones recovered from inmates

Tarn Taran, December 12
As many as 15 mobile phones were recovered from Goindwal Sahib Central Jail during a routine search on Saturday and Sunday.
As many as 14 mobiles phones were found abandoned on the jail premises and one was recovered from Ravinder Singh, a resident of Bugha. The Assistant Superintendent of the jail, Sushil Kumar, said 15 mobile phones, two SIM cards and other prohibited material were recovered from room no. six.
Three cases under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act have been registered by the Goindwal Sahib police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court
A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...
Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case
The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...