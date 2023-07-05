15 years or older diesel autos to be removed completely from Amritsar roads

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 4

A high-level meeting chaired by the Amritsar Deputy Commissioner decided that 15 years or older diesel autos would be completely removed from city roads to protect the environment. All the concerned departments will work in tandem to implement the environment-friendly project of the state government.

The meeting was attended by DC Amit Talwar, Amritsar Smart City CEO and MC chief Sandeep Rishi, ADC Harpreet Singh, RTA Arshdeep Singh Lobana and officials of ‘Rejuvenation of Auto Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention’ (RAAHI).

During the meeting, the officials were asked to prepare a project to improve the environment of the city and make its roads clean and green. Along these lines, it was decided that 15 years or older diesel autos would be completely phased out from within the limits of the Municipal Corporation.

This would be enforced strictly so that auto drivers replace their diesel autos with e-autos in the coming time. At the meeting, it was also decided that the benefits of all government subsidies should be given to the drivers adopting e-autos. An early provision of proper parking arrangements and electric charging stations for the e-autos was also discussed.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said the government is bringing new policies to promote e-autos so that people can use electric autos instead of diesel autos, for which the government is also announcing a subsidy of Rs 1.40 lakh and a number of other concessions.