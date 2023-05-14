155 conferred degrees at KCN convocation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 13

As many as 155 students of graduate and postgraduate classes were today awarded degrees at Khalsa College of Nursing (KCN) during the college’s annual convocation. Dr Deepak Bhatti, dean, college development, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, who was the chief guest said during his convocation address that nursing education requires drastic changes.

He said that world over nursing education was witnessing changes. ‘”There are specialised fields including psychiatric nursing, gynae nursing, burning unit’s nursing, hospital management and many others emerging and we also need to focus on this. We need to bring changes in curriculum and focus on specialisation and clinical care,” said Dr Bhatti.

Khalsa College governing council honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina who presided over the event said that nursing was a noble and service-oriented profession. “The patient, if taken care properly in hospital, not only recover from the disease early but even learn to fight back mentally for his or her well-being through the health awareness provided by the nursing practitioners,” he said.

KCN Principal Amarpreet Kaur read the college’s progress report and cited the achievements of the students and faculty in the arena of academics, sports and extra-curricular activities. She thanked the management for the overall growth and progress of the college and how their students were making strides in various fields of nursing education.