16 booked for illegal mining at Kot Sidhu village in district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 28

The Bhindi Saida police have booked around 16 persons on the charge of illegal sand mining in Kot Sidhu village here.

They were identified as Sukhdev Singh, Mangal Singh, Jatinder Singh, Hardayal Singh and Sarwan Singh, all residents of Kakkar village, Kuldeep Singh of Shahpur, and Kewal Singh, Kala Singh, Gurbaz Singh, Jaspal Singh, Mangal Singh, Hardeep Singh, Fateh Singh, Jagtar Singh and Mukhtar Singh, all residents of Kot Sidhu village, and Baggo of Shahpur village.

They were booked following a complaint by Satbir Singh, Mining Officer. A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 21 (1) of Mining Act was registered against them. As per the complaint, the accused were involved in illegal mining at Kot Sidhu village. Investigations are in progress.

#Illegal Mining