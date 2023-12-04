Amritsar: 16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

In order to nail criminal elements and maintain law and order in the city, the police have strengthened the PCR teams by adding more vehicles and men.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Police Commissioner (CP), flagged off new PCR teams. The police have added 16 cars, 25 bikes and 261 cops to the PCR teams. Earlier, there were 25 vehicles in the PCR, which were deputed in different parts of the city.

Now, 41 PCR cars and 25 motorcycles are stationed at 66 beats in three zones of the city police. Amandeep Kaur, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Traffic, and Lakhwinder Singh Kaler, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Emergency Response System, would supervise these teams. As many as 350 cops would be deputed as per shifts in beats, said the CP. These vehicles were equipped with modern gadgets and technology to respond quickly and handle the situation efficiently.

The CP said PCR teams would respond to complaints received on helpline number 112 and the police control room. These teams would also keep a close watch on miscreants in their beat areas, he added.