16 more mobiles seized from jail

Amritsar: A day after seizure of 30 mobile phones, Amritsar central jail authorities today confiscated another 16 cell phones from the high security complex. Seven chargers, two data cables, an air phone and 30 bundles of bidies were also seized from the premises. The prohibited material was found abandoned. Following a complaint by Ajmer Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Jail, the police have registered a case under the Prison Act against unidentified people. TNS

3 More weapons recovered

Amritsar: The city police today recovered 3 more weapons from two snatchers, who were arrested with a country-made pistol three days ago. Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the police have seized three more pistols of .32 bore calibre along with an air pistol and four bullets from the possession of Kanish Kundra and his accomplice Gurpreet Singh Nihala who was also nabbed in the case. He said they used to sell stolen vehicles to unscrupulous elements after forging documents. Kundra alias Bhalwan was the mastermind behind the gang, he said.

