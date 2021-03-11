16-year-old bonded labourer rescued

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 30

Bhindisaida police have booked a man for detaining a minor boy as bonded labourer.

The incident came to light when an NGO found a 16-year-old boy near Nepal village following an information that he was a bonded labourer. Bagicha Singh, a resident of Kariyal village, told the police that he was a worker at ‘Tera Asra Welfare Society’ at Vallah. He said on May 16 evening, he got an information that a 16-year-old boy was roaming in Nepal village. He said he reached there with Daler Singh of the village and found the boy on Dhandal Road. He said when asked, he identified himself as a resident of Delhi.

He said he has been living at the house of Sukhraj Singh of Dhandal village for the last 10 years. He alleged that Sukhraj forced him to do labour work at his house. He said he was brought by Sukhraj’s cousin to the village. He said the accused made him a bonded labourer.

Following the complaint by Bagicha Singh, the police have booked Sukhraj Singh under Section 370 (slavery) of the IPC and Sections 16, 17 and 18 of the Bonded Labour Act and Sections 3 and 14 of the Child Labour Act.

The police authorities said further investigations were on and efforts were on to nab Sukhraj, who is at large.