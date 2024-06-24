16-year-old girl raped in Amritsar, youth booked

Amritsar, June 23
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her boyfriend in a hotel room two days ago. The incident came to light when the victim’s health deteriorated and she was hospitalised. Though the police have registered a case, the accused is still at large.
The victim in her statement to the police stated that she along with her sister had gone to meet her relatives at Mehta where accused Jatinder Singh used to come often. She said she befriended him. The accused gave her a mobile phone and both started chatting daily. She said on Friday, Jatinder came on a bike and offered to buy her a pair of juttis from a shop.
She said she accompanied him, but the accused, instead of taking her to a shop, took her to a hotel room located on the Mehta-Jalandhar road where he raped her. She alleged they stayed there for an hour and later he dropped her outside her uncle’s residence in Mehta.
She said following this, her health condition deteriorated and she was rushed to the Baba Bakala Civil Hospital from where she was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital where she is under treatment.
The Mehta police have registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act against Jatinder Singh. The police said raids were on to arrest him.
