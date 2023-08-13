160-gm heroin, 6,000 ml of illicit liquor seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 12

The Amritsar (Rural) police have seized of 160 gm heroin and 6,000 ml of illicit liquor in four different cases during the cordon and search operation (CASO). Five persons have been arrested in this connection.

Sukhraj Singh, alias Gori, a resident of Teda Kalan village falling under the Jhander police station, was held with 148 gm of heroin while Gurpreet Singh, alias Abhay, and Sona Singh of Dashmesh Nagar were arrested for possessing 4 gm and 3.5 gm of heroin, respectively. Similarly, 5 gm of heroin was recovered from Jobanjit Singh of Dashmesh Nagar.

During operation, the police nabbed a bootlegger identified as Kulwinder Kaur of Mattewal. The police confiscated 6000 ml of country made liquor from her possession. She was booked under the Excise Act by the police.

Gurpartap Singh Sahota, Superintendent of Police, said more search operations would be carried in other parts of the rural belt in the near future.