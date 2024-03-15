17 challaned for smoking in public places

Amritsar, March 14
On World No Smoking Day, a team of officials of the district Health Department issued 17 challans to violators for smoking in public places here on Thursday. District Nodal Officer for National Tobacco Control Program Dr Jaganjot Kaur said the team led by District MEIO Amardeep Singh visited various areas of the city and issued challans to violators.
She said the government is trying to educate people on the harms of tobacco use as it is the cause of various cancers and other diseases. She said smoking in public places is banned as the passive smokers are also at a risk of contracting various diseases if they inhale cigarette smoke.
She said the department is also educating tobacco sellers against violating provisions of the COTPA.
