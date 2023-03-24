17 chowkis merged into police stations

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 23

In order to bring down crime rate and strengthen staff in police stations, Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh merged 17 police chowkis with police stations.

These include police chowki on Lawrence Road, Fatehgarh Churian Road, Loharaka Road, Sun City Road, in Golden Avenue, Green Avenue, Chatiwind, Main Bhago College, Kabir Park, Khandwala, Gwalmandi, Chheharta town and Verka Milk Plant.

Earlier, there were 38 police chowkis under the Amritsar Police Commissionerate. The number of police chowkis was increased in the city to facilitate people and nail criminal elements efficiently.

Now, the staff of these chowkis would be shifted to police stations and other wings for efficient working there. Many of them would be put on field duty.

The Police Commissioner has also deputed inspector-rank officials as the Station House Officers at various police stations. As per norms, only an inspector-rank officer can head a police station. However, the rule was hardly followed.

The step has evinced a strong reaction from local residents. Residents of eight gram panchayats had written to the Police Commissioner to review his decision for shutting down Fatehgarh Churian bypass police chowki. They said the chowki caters to around a population of 50,000 people and has a large number of migrants also. The eight gram panchayats include Nangli, Kamla Devi Avenue, Preet Nagar and Dayanand Nagar, besides Municipal Corporation ward number 12.

Similarly, another resident said now they will have to travel extra mile and take time for lodging their complaints. It was easy for them to submit their grievances with the concerned police chowki.