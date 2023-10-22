17-year-old dies after touching high-tension wire

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 21

Akashdeep Singh (17), a resident of Sur Singh village, was electrocuted after he accidentally touched a live high-voltage (66,000 kVA) wire at the local Fatehchak locality here on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Akashdeep Singh, had come to Tarn Taran to see his friend. He got a mobile call and while attending it he went to the rooftop. Accidentally, he touched the high-tension wire and seeing the smoke coming from his body, nearby residents reached the spot and tried to remove him from the wire with the help of wooden sticks, but failed to do so. He fell down on the earth and was rushed to the local Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

ASI Nishan Singh said a case had been registered by the city police.

