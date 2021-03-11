17-yr-old boy shot dead in Amritsar

PTI

Amritsar, April 27

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead near his native village Nangli here, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Balbir Singh Sandhu, said the victim has been identified as Vijay Singh.

He had gone out with a couple of friends. The police found his body in a field with a bullet mark on his face on Tuesday.

“On the complaint of his parents, a murder case has been registered against his two friends,” the DSP said, adding teams have been sent to nab the accused.