170 patients examined at Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 12

Following the instructions of Punjab State Legal Services Authority, a medical check-up and Aadhaar card-making camp was organised in Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, on Wednesday under the supervision of Shilpa, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority. A team of medical officers including Dr Navneet Singh, Dr Harpreet Kaur, Dr Satwinder Singh, Dr Suraj Pal Singh and Dr Deepak Madan examined 170 undertrials. Most of the patients had skin infections and dental problems.

There are reports that the main cause of the skin infection is contaminated water of the jail which is not fit to consume too. As many as 101 new Aadhaar cards were made of inmates and convicts. Jail Superintendent Gurcharan Singh and his staff were present on the occasion. The jail inmates were also informed of their rights.

