18 challans issued to private schools

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 7

A team of officials from the traffic department, District Child Protection Unit and the District Education Department carried out a three-day inspection drive under the Safe School Vahan Policy, Punjab.

A five-member committee led by Child Protection Officer Amanpreet Gautam visited several private schools in the district and conducted inspection of school transport services, vehicles, interacted with attendants, bus drivers and conductors and also students to check for any violation.

During the three-day drive, 18 challans were issued for violations under the policy.

District Child Protection Officer Amandeep Gautam said while the school vehicles were found to be complying with a majority of guidelines, officials penalised them for minor violations.

“The challans issued to 18 private schools were for violations including non-adherence to uniform for bus drivers and conductors /attendants, renewal of driving licence and registration of vehicles being used for transport etc. These schools include mostly private-run schools and have been given a week’s time to amend the violations. Most of the schools were also made aware regarding changes in the policy or any updates,” said Amandeep Gautam. Some of the noted private schools too were issued challans.