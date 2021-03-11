18 Sikh political prisoners honoured

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Damdami Taksal felicitated 18 Sikh political prisoners with ‘Bandi Sikh Kaumi Yodhe’ award to mark the Operation Bluestar anniversary at Gurdwara Gurdarshan Prakash at Chowk Mehta on Monday. At the panthic gathering, 13 Bandi Singhs who had served long prison terms were honoured.

#operation bluestar