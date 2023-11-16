19 anganwadi workers, helpers get job letters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 15

Jaswinder Singh Ramdas, MLA, Attari Constituency, handed over appointment letters to 19 anganwadi workers and helpers here on Wednesday.

He said the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan was giving clean and corruption-free administration in the state. In addition to giving more than 37,000 jobs, the government had regularised the services of thousands of employees. He asserted that educated youngsters would continue to get ample job opportunities.

The MLA said the promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party to the people during the elections were now being fulfilled one by one. He said ordinary people were receiving zero electricity bills and families were financially becoming stronger by saving on electricity bills. He exhorted the anganwadi workers to do their job honestly.

Attari BDO Bikramjit Singh, District Programme Officer Kuldeep Kaur, supervisor Sharanjit Kaur, Gurdayala Singh, Nishan Singh and a large number of local residents were present on the occasion.