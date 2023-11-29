19 jail inmates of Amritsar Central Jail booked for possessing mobile phones

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 28

Around 19 inmates, who were found in possession of illegal items, especially mobile phones, have been booked by the Islamabad police on the complaints of Amritsar Central jail authorities.

The jail authorities conducted a surprise check on the premises during which it found them in possession of items which are not allowed inside the jail.

In the first case registered under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act, undertrial prisoners Akashdeep Singh of Guruwali village and Vishal of Sultanwind Road were booked for using a mobile phone and uploading a picture from inside the jail with the help of the mobile phone.

Assistant Superintendent Prabhdayal Singh said a complaint was lodged with the police after the picture uploaded on a social media platform came to their knowledge after which the device was also recovered from them.

It is not uncommon for criminal elements to upload their pictures, videos or even give interviews to web portals and news channels. Recently, gangster Lawrence Bishoni had given an interview to a news channel while he is still lodged in jail due to his involvement in various high-profile cases.

In another case registered under sections of the Prisons Act, the Islamabad police have booked undertrials Harbhej Singh, Rajinder Kumar, Harjit Singh, Subheg Singh, Jaspal Singh, Varinder Singh, Jatin Arora, Pavitar Singh, Kawaljit Singh, Captain Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Danish Gill, Gursevak Singh, Harpal Singh and convicts Jaswant Singh and Resham Singh.

While jail authorities claim to have installed a fully functional mobile jammer on the premises, the use of mobile phones by prisoners and jail authorities lodging a police complaint against them after the recovery of the prohibited devices from inmates is a cause for concern.

Interestingly, residents of nearby villages had recently lodged a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner stating that the mobile network jammers installed on the jail premises are causing inconvenience to them as they are unable to use their phones.