19-yr-old found dead under mysterious circumstances

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, October 15

The body of 19-year-old Mehakdeep Singh, a resident of Khadoor Sahib, was found by his parents at the canal bank in Khadoor Sahib here on Friday night.

Jatinder Singh, father of the victim, informed the Goindwal Sahib police that Mahakdeep Singh left for Tarn Taran to attend IELTS coaching on Friday and failed to return home till evening. Jatinder Singh said he talked to him many times on his cell phone during the daytime, but in the late evening he tried to reach him by phone but could not get through due to poor network. After sometime, a call was received by Jatinder Singh from Mehakdeep Singh’s mobile and someone told that Mahakdeep was lying unconscious near the canal bank.

The family reached the spot and brought the victim to a private hospital in Tarn Taran where doctors declared him dead.

Jatinder Singh expressed doubt that his son might have been served some poisonous substance by some mischievous element or was killed under mysterious circumstances.

The postmortem of the body was done at the local Civil Hospital on Saturday. The Goindwal Sahib police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Body found near canal bank