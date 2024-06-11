19-yr-old youth drowns in canal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 10

A pall of gloom descended on the Maqboolpura area when a 19-year-old youth drowned in the Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) near Taranwala Pul here yesterday evening. On receiving the news, people gathered near the spot and informed the police about drowning of the youth, identified as Sameer Singh, a resident of Gali No. 6, Maqboolpura.

Sameer Singh who drowned in Upper Bari Doab Canal. File

Immediately divers were pressed into to service to fish out youth’s body, but in vain. His body could be recovered only in the morning after near 16 hours of the incident today. It got stuck in mud at the bottom of the canal, residents said.

According to information, the victim along with his friends Jatin, Kashmir, alias Shira, Manu and Jasmeet, all residents of the Maqboolpura area, had gone to canal to have a bath.

Judge, a resident of the area, said he was at the spot when he saw four youths drowning in the canal. Judge said he immediately jumped into the canal and pulled out three boys while the fourth youth, Sameer drowned in the water body.

Pastor Gurjant, another resident of the area, said around seven youth had gone to canal for bathing. He rued that no official from the administration arrived at the spot till late evening while the people of the area tried to locate body of the youth. He said the administration should help the family of the deceased.

Area residents said the youth drowned as there were no safety measures at the canal. They said the administration should make adequate safety arrangements near the canal to prevent such incidents. Baljinder Singh, SHO, Maqboolpura police station, said inquest proceedings had been initiated into the incident.

