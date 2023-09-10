1965 war hero Abdul Hamid remembered

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 9

Company Quartermaster Havildar Abdul Hamid, the hero of the 1965 Indo-Pak war, was paid rich tributes on his 59th martyrdom day at his Samadhi in the border village of Assal Uttar in Khemkaran sector during a simple and attractive function organised by the Indian Army here on Saturday.

The hero, who was honoured with the highest wartime gallantry medal, Param Vir Chakra, posthumously, was paid tributes by officers of the Indian Army and officials of the district administration. Hamid’s daughter Noron Misha, grandsons Nadeem Ahmed and Jameel Ahmed specially came to attended the function.

However, AAP MLA of the area Sarwan Singh Dhunn and his senior party leaders were conspicuous by their absence. Congress leader and former minister Gurchet Singh Bhullar and other leaders of the ruling AAP were present to pay their respects to the war hero.

Brigadier Vikram Jhander of the Indian Army saluted the martyr and also paid a chaddar at the samadhi of the martyr. The family members of the martyr and elders of the area too paid their respects and offered a chaddar at the samadhi of the martyr.

No medical or blood donation camps were organized as per the pervious tradition of the Indian Army. The villagers too did not organise sports competition, including kabaddi matches, in the evening.

