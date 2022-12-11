19K property tax defaulters of last fiscal to get MC notices

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, December 10

Instead of going after defaulters who have not paid tax during the past nine years, the Municipal Corporation has started cracking down on taxpayers, who have missed paying taxes for one year due to some reason. All the zonal superintendents of the MC have been prepared the lists of taxpayers, who have not paid the last year’s tax.

Rs 26.05-cr revenue collected so far The property tax wing of Municipal Corporation (MC) has identified over 19,000 tax payers, who deposited their taxes during the last year. The civic body would send notices to them.

A total of Rs 26.05 crore of property tax has been collected by the MC’s property tax wing so far this year.

Of the 19,333 taxpayers, who did not file returns during current year, the maximum number of belong to North Zone which is 4,506. Apart from this, 3,760 taxpayers of East, 3,683 of West, 3,713 of South and 3,671 of Central zone did not file returns.

Apart from this, MC has been sending the notice to the defaulters for sealing. MC commissioner Sandip Rishi asked the superintendents and recovery inspectors to take action against the defaulters, who didn’t pay tax for years. The commissioner asked to issue at least 100 sealing notices to defaulters every day.

Rishi asked the MC staff to conduct the scrutiny of property tax. The MC had targeted to recover Rs 45 crore from the property tax but the staff is still far away from the recovery targets.

Earlier, the property tax wing achieved the midterm target of Rs 25 crore but after September 30 the pace of recovery decreased.

Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu asked the residents to pay the property tax till to avoid the penalty.