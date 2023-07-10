2,100 litres of lahan recovered from farmhouse

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 9

A team of the Excise Department in a raid conducted at a farmhouse at Kalsian Kalan village seized 2,100 litres of lahan. However, the farm owner Malkit Singh managed to escape from the spot.

Taran Navjot Bharti, Excise and Taxation Officer, said a team of the Excise Department and the police participated in the operation. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered by the Bhikhiwind police against the farmer.

The ETO said from April onwards, the department had raided 750 locations and recovered 12 lakh litres of lahan, 85 working stills and other material.