2,274 appear for joint PTSE, NMMS exam in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 17

The district education department conducted the state-level joint test-2022 for Punjab Talent Search Examination (PTSE) and National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination.

This is the first time that the two exams i.e. PTSE and NMMS were merged to facilitate the students, who otherwise had to take the exams separately. The examination is conducted for Class VIII students of government schools and those, who clear the exam are eligible for a scholarship by the state for continuation of their education in any government-aided school of their choice till Class XII.

This year, of 2,559 students selected for appearing in the examination, 2,274 took the exam, with an average 88.86 per cent turnout. The two-hour subjective paper tests aptitude and language skills of students. Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan District Coordinator Dharminder Gill said the joint examination will declare 157 students from the district eligible for the scholarship.

“A total of 157 students will be provided with Rs 12,000 a year under the NMMS and Rs 2,400 under the PTSE as scholarship till Class XII. The two exams were earlier conducted separately, with students having to take the exam within a gap of a month. To ease out the burden on students, this year, the exams have been merged.