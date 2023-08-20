2,400 litres lahan recovered from village in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 19

The Excise Department and the police in a joint raid at Thathgarh village on Saturday recovered 2,400 litres of lahan dumped underground at the house of resident identified as Gursewak Singh. The suspect managed to flee from the spot.

According to officials, the raid was conducted under the supervision of Navjot Bharti, Excise Officer, Tarn Taran. Inspector Gurcharan Singh, SHO, Chabal, and Amreek Singh, Excise Inspector, along with 20 other officials were also present during the raid.

Amreek Singh said Gursewak had buried the lahan stored in 12 iron drums at his house. The suspect was running a mini distillery, he said. The Chabal police registered a case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act and raids were on to arrest the suspect.

#Tarn Taran