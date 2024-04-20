2,633 MT wheat arrives in grain markets in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 19

Grain markets in the district witnessed today arrival of 2,633 MT wheat, with this total arrival reached 3,570 MT. Officials said 1,409 MT crop was procured by government and private agencies, while 2,161 MT remains unsold due to more moisture content in the grains.

Even though the government had initiated procurement from April 1, the grain markets in the district has not seen much arrival of the wheat crop until yesterday as harvesting in the region usually begins a week after Baisakhi.

Arrival of wheat is yet to pick up pace at grain markets of the district as cloudy weather conditions and rain in isolated areas disrupted harvesting. District mandi officials said the harvesting season has begun as the mandis in the district recorded an arrival of 3,570 MT with fresh arrival of 2,633 MT today.

The district officials appealed to the farmers to bring fully ripened crop in which moisture content is less than 12% so that they do not have to wait for procurement by the government agencies.

On Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Ganshayam Thori visited Bhagatawala grain market and asked the officials of various departments to ensure that the farmers face no trouble in selling their produce.

Thori said all arrangements at 57 grain markets in the district were in place, and the farmers were yet to bring any produce in many markets.

Thori said arrival of 7.50 lakh MT wheat was expected in district. He also asked the officials to ensure that all commission agents have sufficient number of tarpaulin sheets so that these could be used to protect the crop from untimely showers.

Besides, the DC appealed to the farmers to refrain from burning crop residue in the fields.

