2.98 lakh kids given polio drops in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 30

The three-day pulse polio immunisation drive in the district concluded with the Health Department administering polio drops to nearly 2.98 lakh children. Officials of the department stated that they had identified nearly the same number of children in the age group of 0 to five years for immunisation.

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh thanked the residents and the health employees for successfully completing the drive. He said running such a huge campaign, especially during summer, was a difficult task, but the health employees supported by the volunteers from various institutions successfully completed the task.

The Civil Surgeon said apart from setting up booths to administer polio drops, the department also organised a door-to-door campaign to reach out to the children who were not brought to the booths on the first day.