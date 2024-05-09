 2 Amritsar women step out of their mould to win titles at beauty pageants : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • 2 Amritsar women step out of their mould to win titles at beauty pageants

2 Amritsar women step out of their mould to win titles at beauty pageants

2 Amritsar women step out of their mould to win titles at beauty pageants

Shivalika Khanna. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Neha Walia

Amritsar, May 8

Life is all about keeping the sunny side up. Two beautiful and empowered women who are now into their fifties stepped out of the Laxman Rekha to win national and international beauty pageants, proving that age could well be but just a number and that mindsets associated with ageing can indeed be broken.

Meet Manmeet Kaur and Dr Shivalika Khanna, who have won titles at beauty pageants, and share the common goal —- of not towing the conventional line drawn for women by society.

Manmeet Kaur. Tribune photo

Manmeet Kaur, a homemaker from the city, won the title of Mrs Vogue Star India 2024, becoming the winner from Punjab (in state category) and from Amritsar (in city category). Around 2,500 women from across the country participated in the competition, auditioning online. For Manmeet, the win means taking a first step towards fulfilling her dream.

“I was always fascinated by the glamorous shows and pageants but never really was encouraged to participate due to the orthodox mindset of family and society. So, when I came across this particular event, my husband Gurmeet Singh and my two sons, the elder one is 29 and younger 24, encouraged me to participate, pushing me to finally take that first step. Now, I am glad I did,” she shared.

The pageant had a three-day training for the participants, involving different skills, including a fashion show, communication skills and wellness. Manmeet, who has always been batting for self-love, never really had self-doubts, and said that she discovered that she can come out of her mould quite comfortably.

“I only had to step out and I realised I could achieve anything. Now that some doors have opened for me, I want to use them to advocate women empowerment and ask women to put themselves and their dreams first. Often, in playing the role of a homemaker, wife, mother, daughter and more, women tend to neglect themselves. There is a spark in every woman, you just need to realise it.”

Another shining example is Dr Shivalika Khanna, who is an international weight loss consultant and nutritionist, recognised by the Ministry of Ayush. She represented India in Milestone’s Miss & Mrs India International Pageant, which was held at Bangkok from April 17 to April 20.

Shivalika won the title of Milestone Mrs India International Classic 2024 amidst participants from various countries and another title of Glamour Queen at Milestone Pageant’s Subtitle Crowning Ceremony.

A wellness enthusiast, Shivalika says that the victory marks the beginning of a journey filled with greater accomplishments and unforgettable moments. Now, she is all set to participate and represent India at the Milestone Global Pageant taking place in Dubai in September, 2024.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Defying Punjab government’s notice to resume work, BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur continues to campaign

2
Punjab

BJP announces 3 more candidates for Punjab; fields former minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi from Ferozepur

3
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

4
Diaspora

Following controversial remarks, Sam Pitroda resigns as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

5
Delhi

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

6
Diaspora

2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia

7
Punjab

BSP candidate from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat Rakesh Suman joins AAP

8
Punjab

Qila Raipur ex-MLA Jassi Khangura rejoins Congress

9
Trending

When a Bengaluru cardiologist subtly sobered a woman who called non-smokers 'losers' in viral post

10
Health

Explainer: Why has AstraZeneca recalled Covid-19 vaccine

Don't Miss

View All
Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Top News

Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work; serves ultimatum on striking staff

Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work; serves ultimatum on striking staff

Over 200 cabin crew started reporting sick from Tuesday nigh...

2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia

2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia

MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...

Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit'

Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa

Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab

Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it

Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it

Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...

3rd terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam identified

3rd terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam identified

Earlier, top TRF commander Basit Dar among two terrorists we...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Candidates brave blistering temperatures to woo voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Candidates brave blistering temperatures to woo voters

Amritsar: Taranjit Singh Sandhu plays ‘Samundri’ card to fight ‘outsider’ tag

Wheat arrival reaches 6 LMT, 2K MT crop remains unsold

Observer imparts training to officials in monitoring candidates’ expenses

3 Independents file nominations from Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 Independents file papers

2 Independents file papers for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat

Zirakpur: Day after girl dies in accident, NGO lodges complaint against NHAI, contractor

Summer pangs: Taps run dry at Dera Bassi tehsil complex

Himachal CM Sukhu campaigns for Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh BJP eyes 60% vote share, 9% up from last poll

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to campaign for AAP candidates in East, South Delhi Lok Sabha seats on May 11

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to campaign for AAP candidates in East, South Delhi Lok Sabha seats on May 11

CBI busts bribery racket at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, nine arrested

Delhi High Court rejects PIL seeking media gag on Arvind Kejriwal speculations

Delhi High Court grants time to ED, CBI on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

Danish envoy’s garbage video makes NDMC take action to remove it

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: Expenditure observer directs officials to monitor movement of cash, valuables

Amidst nomination filing, BSP’s Hoshiarpur candidate joins AAP

Comedian Neetu Shatranwala files papers as Independent

Police crack Gadaipur murder case, 2 arrested

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

Only AAP can seek votes on basis of works: Parashar

Let BJP leaders enter villages, Bittu urges panchayats

219 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, weapons since poll code imposition

Traders protest against MC officials

Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Lok Sabha poll: Singla appointed Congress coordinator