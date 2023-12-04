2 arrested with 145 gm of heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 3

A team of the Verowal police led by ASI Avtar Singh arrested two smugglers and recovered 145 grams of heroin from them during patrolling in the area on Saturday.

The police said the suspects were identified as Ajaypal Singh, a resident of Mianwind village, and Sandeep Singh Bau, a resident of Delanwala village.

The ASI said the suspects were riding on a Bullet motorcycle. He said they were stopped for checking by the police. During a search of the suspects, heroin was seized. The motorcycle of the suspects was impounded by the police.

A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the suspects, the police said.

