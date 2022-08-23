2 arrested with 263-gm heroin, two pistols

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 22

The rural police have arrested two persons for allegedly possessing 263 gm of heroin and two pistols.

They were identified as Harwinder Singh, alias Kala, and Akashdeep Singh, both residents of Mattewal, here. SSP Swapan Sharma said besides 263-gm heroin, a .30 bore (US made) and a .32 bore pistols, two magazines and 14 live cartridges were recovered from them.

Divulging details, he said the two were habitual offenders and were convicted by a court in cases of murder attempt, dacoity, etc, while criminal cases were registered against them at the Mattewal, Jandiala and Mehta police stations, besides the State Special Operation Cell here.

The SSP said they were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation for unearthing their backward and forward links for busting the entire narco trade and weapon supplying racket.