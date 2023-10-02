2 arrested with over 1-kg heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 1

The Chabal police during patrolling in the area falling under their jurisdiction arrested two smugglers and recovered 1.103 kg of heroin from a drain near Jagatpur village on Saturday night.

The Chabal police station Station House Officer (SHO) said that the suspects had been identified as Anand Lal Nandoo, a resident of Guruwali, and Veer Shambhuk, alias Shambhu, a resident of Ram Tirath Road, Amritsar.

The SHO said that besides heroin, the police also seized Rs 80,000 drug money and a motorcycle from the suspects.

A case under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act had been registered against the suspects, the SHO said. The suspects were produced in a court, which sent them to two-day police remand for interrogation, the SHO added.

