2 associates of Pak-based terrorist Rinda nabbed

Amritsar, June 9

The police today claimed to have arrested two accomplices of Pakistan-based terrorist and drug smuggler Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, in separate incidents here. The police also recovered a Beretta pistol along with 13 live .30 bore cartridges and an SUV from their possession.

Those arrested include Satbir Singh of Talwandi Rai Dadu village in Ajnala and Karandeep Singh of Jalal Usma village near Chowk Mehta here. While Satbir was involved in the cross-border smuggling of weapons, Karandeep was running an extortion racket at the behest of Rinda.

Police Commissioner (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the CIA staff received a tip-off regarding presence of Satbir Singh in the city area. Following this, a manhunt was launched and Satbir was arrested while he was travelling in a Fortuner (SUV). A police investigation revealed that Satbir had retrieved four pistols near the international border during the past 10 days. He had two criminal cases, including that of kidnapping and murderous assault, registered against him. A fresh case under the Arms Act was registered against Satbir at the Sultanwind police station here.

Similarly, Karandeep was involved in demanding extortion from liquor traders in the district at the behest of Rinda. He was active in Batala and Amritsar rural belt. He had set many liquor vends on fire, besides indulging in firing outside liquor shops, the CP said. He was wanted in many criminal cases by the Batala and the Amritsar (Rural) police.

The CP said the duo were produced before a duty magistrate and brought on police remand for further investigations.

