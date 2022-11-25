2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 24

Two back-to-back incidents of snatching in 100-feet road area has raised a question mark over the law and order situation in the holy city.

In the past three days, armed persons in groups robbed two persons in the 100-feet road area during late evenings. The incidents were captured on CCTV cameras, but the police failed to make any breakthrough in the cases.

On Wednesday, a man, identified as Bhupinder Singh, was robbed of his scooter when he was returning home from his shop around 9.30pm. Three scooter-borne persons stopped him while showing a ‘datar’. They asked him to hand over whatever he had. One of them hit him from the rear with some sharp weapon. Bhupinder got frightened and left his scooter. The accused then drove it away.

Similarly, on November 21, five armed persons on bikes looted two brothers when they were returning home after attending a marriage function. The accused snatched their mobiles and purse. After snatching the mobile phone of one of them they fled the spot, but returned to them again and looted the purse of one of them, which the miscreants had failed to snatch in their first attempt.

Though the police have registered FIRs, they have yet to nab the perpetrators.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations), JS Walia, said with the help of CCTV cameras and human intelligence, the police were probing the two incidents threadbare. “We have been working on the two instances and have got some clues. The suspects would be behind bar soon,” he added.

Yesterday, Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh shuffled the SHOs of 10 police stations for improving law and order in these areas.

2 held with 7 phones