2 bank officials nabbed in forgery case

Amritsar, December 19

The police have arrested a manager and an assistant manager of Indian Bank in a fraud and forgery case registered in May.

The accused have been identified as Mohit Kumar of Ambala and Nishant Chaudhary of Rajasthan. They were, however, released on bail.

The duo was among five persons booked on a complaint submitted by Kulwinder Singh of Achintkot village here. Other suspects were identified as Gopal Singh of Boparai Khurd village, Surjit Singh of Ghanupur Kale village and Labh Singh of Dhattal village.

They were booked following a probe conducted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) in this regard. The case was registered under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant was a partner of the two accused, Gopal Singh and Surjit Singh. They used to run a firm for providing labour to different firms. In his complaint, Kulwinder had alleged that he along with Surjit and Gopal Singh had opened a joint account in Allahabad Bank in Majith Mandi. He said they used the deposit cheques for clearance in the account. He said on November 9 last year, he got a message of withdrawal of Rs 7.5 lakh from the account. Without the signatures of all three joint account holders, no one can withdraw any amount. He said he went to the bank regarding this. The bank official said there was his signature on the cheque.

Following this, he submitted a complaint to the police on November 11 and the ACP (South) held the probe. During the probe, it came to the fore that Surjit and Gopal forged his signatures for withdrawing the amount. Allahabad Bank was later merged into Indian Bank.

In the probe, the ACP found the accused guilty of fraud and recommended registration of an FIR. He pointed out that the two officials also connived with the suspects and did not verify the signatures.