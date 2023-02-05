2 booked for culpable homicide

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 4

Days after a youth identified as Harmandeep Singh of Dhardeo village was found dead near Dhiyanpur Canal under mysterious circumstances, the Khalchian police have booked two persons on the charge of culpable homicide.

ASI Rajwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 304 and 34 of the IPC was registered following a complaint of deceased’s father Harbans Singh of Cheema Khuddi village in Batala

He told the police that on January 16, Harmandeep along with his mother had gone to meet their relatives. He said he along with Ranjodh of Butala went outside and did not return home. He said later, Lovepreet Singh of Dhardeo village told the family that his body was lying near Dhiyanpur Canal

He said the complainant had accused Ranjodh and Lovepreet of killing him by giving him drugs. He said while the post-mortem examination report was yet to come, raids were on to nab the two suspects.