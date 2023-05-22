2 brothers held with heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 21

A team of the local CIA staff led by Sub-Inspector Tarsem Singh, on patrol in the Sri Goindwal Sahib area, arrested two persons with 500-gm heroin here on Saturday. The estimated cost of the consignment is worth around Rs 2.5 crore in the international market.

SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh told Amritsar Tribune that the accused had been identified as Gurdev Singh Soni and Baldev Singh Jora. The accused, residents of Failoke village, are real brothers. He said the police party was on routine patrol in the area.

The police party saw two youths riding a motorcycle moving suspiciously on the Jamarai-Kot Muhammad Khan link road. The cops signalled them to stop, but they made a vain bid to escape from the spot. The police party, however, managed to get hold of them.

When quizzed, they identified themselves as Gurdev Singh Soni and Baldev Singh Jora of Failoke village, who were real brothers. The police recovered 500-gm heroin from their possession.

The police took the motorcycle in their custody. A case under Sections 21-C, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused by the Sri Goindwal Sahib police.