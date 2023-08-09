2 cops booked on corruption charges

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 8

Two Punjab Police officers have been booked in a corruption case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act by the Sadar Police, Patti, on Monday, SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said.

The accused officers have been identified as Sub-Inspector Nirmal Singh, who was also in charge of police post Ghariala under police station Sadar, Patti, and his assistant ASI Gurdial Singh.

An audio call went viral on social media related to ‘corruption conversation’ with Sub-Inspector Nirmal Singh talking with Gurmeet Singh of Valtoha village, who claims that Rs 10,000 was given to him (the SI) to arrest the accused in the case registered on the statement of Avtar Singh of Ram Khara village. In the conversation, Gurmeet Singh said that Rs 25,000 was given to ASI Gurdial Singh in the name of SHO but the amount has not been given to the SHO.

