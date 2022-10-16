2-day workshop on NAAC accreditation in Amritsar

Amritsar, October 15
Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGND PSOU), Patiala, organized a two-day state-level workshop at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, on “NAAC Awareness for Assessment and Accreditation”.
Dr Karamjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JGND PSOU, welcomed all dignitaries and delegates to the workshop. He said JGND PSOU had spearheaded the campaign to spread NAAC awareness across state colleges, so that colleges could know about the infrastructure upgrade required to improve academic as well as sports and research programmes as per national assessment conditions.
Over 150 delegates from government and government-aided colleges from Punjab will be attending the workshop. Dr Karamjeet Singh also released “THE PSOU TIMES” newsletter of JGND PSOU.
Rajiv Kumar Gupta, IAS, Director, DPI (Colleges), congratulated JGND PSOU for this novel initiative to hold the workshop. Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, GNDU, said such workshops may be organised in future too.
