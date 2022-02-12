2 deaths, 39 test positive for Covid in Amritsar district

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Two persons succumbed to Covid-19, taking the total death count to 4,678 in the district. The deceased have been identified as Niranjan Singh, 81, of Jandiala and Baljit Singh, 41, of Ibban Kalan Village. With 39 positive cases reported during the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the district increased to 59,116. The cases include nine new cases and 30 contacts of positive patients. The health authorities have also reported recovery of 195 patients, with which the total recovery count improved to 57,364. The district, at present, has a total of 74 active cases. Meanwhile, in Tarn Taran district nine new cases were reported on Friday. The Health Department said a total of 7,73,442 persons had been given 13,16,843 jabs till February 10 in the district. TNS

3 held with lahan, illicit liquor

Tarn Taran: In a joint search operation conducted in the mand areas of Dhunda and Pindian villages on Thursday, personnel of the district police and the Excise Department seized three working stills, 440 kg of lahan and 27,750 mls of illicit liquor. Three of the five accused were arrested and two managed to escape. On the instructions of SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana, the police teams conducted search operations and arrested Mangal Singh Manga, Rana and his son Anmoldeep Singh of Pindian. Virsa Singh and Sodhi of Dhunda managed to escape from the spot. Four cases under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act had been registered against the accused. Pindian village falls under the Verowal police station and Dhunda under the Goindwal Sahib police station.