2 drones, drug recovered from border villages

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 27

Two small drones that entered into the Indian airspace and fell on ground were confiscated by the Punjab Police during the past 24 hours. Besides, the BSF recovered a plastic bottle containing 360 gm of heroin from the border village.

Three separate cases against unknown persons were registered by the police in this connection.

Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, DSP, Attari, said the police got a tip-off that drones were flying in Bharopal and Daoke border villages following which police teams were rushed to the spot. During search operation, the police recovered a drone from the fields of Jajbir Singh in Daoke village.

Similarly, another drone MAVIC 3 Classic was recovered from the fields of Sukhwinder Singh of Rorawala Kalan village. The Village Defence Committees (VDC) had informed the police about drones that had fallen in fields.

The police registered two separate cases under Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act and launched probes. The BSF also confiscated a yellow plastic wrapped bottle containing 360 gm of heroin from Daoke border village. A case under the NDPS Act was registered in this regard.

